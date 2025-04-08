Police detain 2 suspects over murder of octogenarian in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has detained arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman, Mrs Theresa Igbojonu.

By Monday Ajogun

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed their arrest and detention for prosecution in a statement on Tuesday in Onitsha.

Ikenga said the alleged deceased octogenarian was from the Umunwaji Ogboro community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state

He disclosed that the police had recovered the deceased’s motorcycle and launched a manhunt for two other suspects who remained at large.

“Today, April 8, 2025, the Ihiala Divisional Police Station has in custody two male suspects, both from Umunwaji Ogboro, Ihiala, in connection with the murder of the elderly woman,” he said.

According to the statement, the victim, Mrs Igbojonu, was tied at the legs and mouth before allegedly being killed.

“A black CG motorcycle, allegedly stolen from her, has since been recovered.

“The investigation began after the police received a report of the incident on April 2, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m.

“During a patrol in Ihiala on April 5, 2025, a joint aecurity team arrested one of the suspects after the deceased’s son spotted the stolen motorcycle being ridden by the suspect near Ezego Junction, Ihiala.

“Following interrogation, the confessed and led operatives to the arrest of his accomplice, on April 7,” Ikenga added.

He further revealed that two other suspects identified as being part of the same gang, were currently on the run.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for thorough investigation.

“He also directed operatives to intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects and assured that all those involved would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,”Ikenga said.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)