How Military Operation Facilitated Release of General Mahrazu Tsiga- DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has described as misleading, an article by Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi (retired) that suggests military generals financially contributed to the recent release of Brigadier General Mahrazu Tsiga (retired), who was held captive for 56 days.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement on Monday, the Director Defence Information, Brigadier General, Tukur Gusau clarified that the rescue operation was carried out solely by the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, who conducted a thorough Search and Rescue mission, coupled with other non-kinetic efforts.

Maj-Gen. Gusau stated,”The attention of the Defence Headquarters ( DHQ) has been drawn to a misleading article by Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi (retired) which claims that military generals contributed money to secure the recent release of Brigadier General Mahrazu Tsiga (retired) who was held captive for 56 days. This article clearly contradicts the efforts made by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma by embarking on Search and Rescue Operation to secure the release of the Brigadier General Mahrazu Tsiga (retired) in addition to other non-kinetic efforts.

“The publication includes an appreciation message from the senior officer, thanking other senior officers and civilian counterparts for their material and other support that contributed to the rescue of the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“While it may seem unproductive to engage with those who consistently criticize the military, especially those that have benefited from the same institution, it is essential to clarify the relentless efforts undertaken by the troops that facilitated General Tsiga’s release.”

General Gusau further explained,” It is important to note that the unfortunate abduction of the former DG of NYSC occurred in the wee hours of 6 February 2025, in Tsiga, Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State. Immediately, troops of 17 Brigade were alerted, they responded to the situation around 0300 hours ( 3am) the same day and in a commendable show of professionalism, swiftly went on pursuit in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma. These combined efforts led to troops combing the assailants’/bandits hideouts within Jeka, Areda, and Zango, all in Kankara Local Government Area, in search of the former DG. The operation extended to Ruwan Lafiya, Mununu, Matallawa and Bakkai in Faskari Local Government Area. Although no direct contact was made with the abductors, the troops successfully pressured the criminals, who abandoned rustled animals and some captives in their hasty retreat.

“The troops nevertheless sustained the pursuit of the terrorists with unwavering determination, despite facing difficulties due to challenging terrain.”

He added,”On 8 February, leveraging credible intelligence, troops intensified their manhunt for the abductors and conducted dawn attacks at Yankuzo and Gidan Dankaka in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State where terrorist kingpin, Ado Aliero hibernates. More so, intelligence confirmed that he had links with the abductors. Unfortunately, the operations did not result in locating the terrorists. However, subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, a suspected bandit stronghold where General Tsiga was held, disrupted the terrorists, leading to the escape of several captives. Regrettably, the former DG was unable to escape due to health concerns. One of the captives, Barau Garba, a teacher at Government Secondary School in Tsiga and who was with General Tsiga was rescued by troops and he shared his experience via the attached video. Barau has since been reunited with his family in Tsiga town.

“In another instance, troops assaulted Pauwa Hills and Matallawa area of Kankara Local Government Area in search of Brigadier General Tsiga. However, they were only able to rescue 84 kidnapped victims from the area without locating him. In the process, several terrorists/bandits were neutralised while 3 personnel sustained gunshot wounds.

“Since Brigadier General Tsiga’s abduction on 7 February 2025, troops have remained relentless in their pursuit, conducting both air and ground operations within Danmusa, Kankara and Faskari Local Government Areas where he was supposedly held captive at different times and these operations kept pressure on the abductors. It is thus only fair to recognize the significant sacrifices made by these troops who have worked day and night, often at great risk to their own lives in their search of the senior officer. The disparaging online write-up is therefore nothing but presumably an act of mischief which is calculated at undermining the dedicated efforts of military effort to eradicate terrorists/bandits and other criminal elements from the North West region.”

The Defence Spokesperson stressed that military operations comprising both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies facilitated the rescue of General Tsiga.

He therefore assured that Troops would continue to support all efforts to ensure peace and security across the nation.

“It is noteworthy to add that the military operations comprising both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies facilitated the rescue of General Tsiga as his life is invaluable and anything that needed to be done to ensure he was safe was adopted in ensuring a successful Search and Rescue effort.

“Troops will continue to support all efforts in ensuring peace and security across the country . The general public is therefore encouraged to continue supporting troops by providing credible intelligence to assist in this regard,” Gen. Gusau state.