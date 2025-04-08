FG Begins Technical Upgrade for Media Organizations, Says Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the Federal Government has begun investing in cutting-edge technologies and acquiring state-of-the-art equipment for federal media organizations to ensure effective service delivery.

Idris made this statement in Las Vegas, Nevada, during discussions with leading broadcast and information companies at the ongoing National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2025.

He said such investments would lead to the upgrade and replacement of obsolete infrastructure across radio and television stations owned by the Federal Government.

To actualise this, he said, his ministry is forging partnerships with broadcast equipment manufacturers to avail local broadcasters the opportunity to benefit from emerging technologies and industry-specific training.

The Minister underscored the Government’s commitment to collaborating with key stakeholders in the global information and broadcasting sector to strengthen Nigeria’s information dissemination framework.

“Strategic communication is essential to ensuring that the policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda reach the Nigerian people effectively,” he stated.

During the event, the Minister visited various exhibitions showcasing hardware and software solutions, including broadcast antennas, transmitters, and studio equipment, which are pivotal for enhancing broadcasting capabilities.

Some of the executives who spoke while receiving the Minister are Thomas King, Chairman of KINTRONIC Laboratories, Enrico Vaccari, COO of Axel Technology SRL, Gianluca Baccalini, COO of SYES (System Engineering Solutions) SRL, Josh King, CEO of Kintronic Labs Inc., Khiran Keerodhur, COO of Thomson Broadcast, and Calvin Carter, COO of Continental Electronics. They all expressed their organizations’ readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government to enhance Nigeria’s broadcasting landscape and regulatory agencies.

Idris is leading a delegation of senior officials, including Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos (Director-General/CEO Nigeria Television Authority), Ali Muhammed Ali (Managing Director/CEO of News Agency of Nigeria), Charles Ebuebu (Director-General/CEO of National Broadcasting Commission), Dr Lekan Fadolapo (Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria), and Jibrin Baba Ndace (Director-General/CEO, Voice of Nigeria).

The NAB Show, running from April 5 to 9, 2025, with the theme “The Technology, The Trend, The Future,” provides valuable insights into industry trends, covering topics such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud visualization, the creator economy, and sports production and streaming.

The Nigerian delegation aims to forge new partnerships, explore content-sharing opportunities, and enhance collaboration within the global broadcasting sector, ultimately advancing the country’s media industry.