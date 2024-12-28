SSA On Disability Matters To President Tinubu Commends Gov. Buni For Assenting To Bill

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Comrade Mohammed Abba Isa has lauded Governor Mai Mala Buni CON for signing the state’s Disability Bill into law.

Comrade Abba Isa gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Abba Isa described the Governor’s assenting to the bill and establishing the Yobe State Commission for Persons with Disabilities as a historic move that underscores the governor’s unwavering dedication to promoting inclusivity and ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities are upheld.

He said, “This is a remarkable step that aligns seamlessly with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes equal opportunities and the empowerment of persons with disabilities across the nation”.

“The establishment of this commission is a groundbreaking achievement that sets Yobe State as a model for others to follow in promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

While congratulating Usman Bra Gabai, the newly appointed Acting Chairman of the Commission, he said that the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters will collaborate with the commission and the state government to further strengthen efforts towards building a more inclusive Nigeria.