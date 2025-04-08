Deputy Speaker condemns killing of Chinese nationals, Police escort in Abia

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has condemned the recent brutal killing of two Chinese nationals and their police escort in Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the victims were allegedly ambushed by gunmen while en route to a mining site in the Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

Kalu’s condemnation of the act is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Abia Government.

He called for a thorough investigation into the attack that resulted in the loss of lives, emphasising the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The deputy speaker commended the police for their gallant response, which helped save the remaining members of the Chinese team and their police escorts.

He said that there was no safe haven for criminals in Abia or anywhere in Nigeria.

Kalu urged Nigerians to provide the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

He also assured the authorities of his support in ensuring the culprits were brought to justice.(NAN)