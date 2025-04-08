Association, FG partner to promote best soil practices

The Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN), says it is working in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve soil science practices to boost crop yields and mitigate

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN), says it is working in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve soil science practices to boost crop yields and mitigate agricultural losses.

President of the association, Prof. Jibril Mohammad, said this at a news conference ahead of its 49th Annual General Conference, on Monday in Kano.

Jibrin, who is also the Director, Center for Dryland Agriculture, said the association and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security would conduct research and disseminate vital information on effective soil utilisation and fertiliser application.

“The collaboration is geared towards improving agricultural productivity and sustainability,” he said.

Jibrin said the conference, themed: “Promoting Soil Health and Resilience Through Research and Innovation for Sustainable Development,” aimed at fostering advancements in soil science to improve food security in the nation.

According to Jibrin, the conference will create strategies for sustainable agricultural growth by promoting better soil management practices.

The conference, billed to be held at Bayero University, Kano from April 8 to 11, would focus on Land Resource Assessment/Management, Soil Health/Nutrient Management, Soil Physics/Conservation, Capacity Building/ Extension/Cross-Cutting and Advances in Soil Science Research. (NAN)