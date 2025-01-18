LG Poll: We have lost confidence in electoral process – Ondo residents

Okitipupa (Ondo State) Some residents of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, have attributed lack of confidence in the electoral process for the apathy to Saturday’s local government election in Ondo State.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many residents did not come out to cast their votes at the polling centres across the state.

NAN observed some residents going about their normal businesses while others stayed indoors in parts of the state.

Some private and commercial vehicles, as well as motorcycles were seen on the roads while a few traders opened their shops to customers.

In a separate interviews with NAN, on Saturday in Okitipupa, some of the residents said that their votes were not likely to change anything.

They called on the government to find lasting solution to the poor economy for citizens to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

A commercial driver at the Okitipupa New Garage, who simply gave his name as Segun, told NAN that he had lost confidence in the electoral process and that was why he did not bother to go and vote.

“What have we gained from all the elections we have been participating in? Nothing but untold hardship and hunger

“I no longer have interest in the process,” he said.

Mr Charles Ikuedowo, a commercial motorcyclist, said that there was serious hunger in the country and the only way out now was to be dedicated to work in order to feed the family,” he said.

Also, Madam Felicia Akingbaso, a beverage vendor, said that she considered participation in the election a waste of time.

According to her, politicians seeking votes of the electorate make promises when campaigning, but after their victory disappear.

She urged the government to give priority to residents’ welfare for them to enjoy dividends of democracy.

A charcoal dealer who simply gave her name as Yetunde, said that going to the polling centre to vote was a waste of time. (NAN)