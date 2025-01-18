Voter apathy, late arrival of materials mar Ondo LG elections



The Saturday local government elections in Ondo State was largely characterised by low turnout of voters and logistical challenges at the early stage of the exercise in most polling centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents, who monitored the exercise across the state, report that the elections scheduled to hold from 8:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. did not start in most polling units until 10:00a.m.

In most polling centres visited in Ilutitun, Ode-Aye, Okitipupa, Ikoya and Igbodigo in Okitipupa Local Government Area, there were no voters as at 10:15a.m.

NAN reports that in some of the polling centres, officials of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) were seen sitting idle waiting for electorate, who were not in sight.

At Units 001, 002, 010 and 012, Okitipupa Ward 1, and Units 001, 012 and 013, Okitipupa Ward 13, ODIEC adhoc staff were yet to arrive as at 10.05a.m.

Most of the polling centres visited at Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government and Ilara in Ifedore Local Government, were virtually empty as at 10:00a.m.

NAN also reports that there was peaceful atmosphere in some of the units visited as few voters were waiting for electoral officials for accreditation and voting process.

The Presiding Officer in Unit 4, Ward 9, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government, Mr Bayo Akoledowo, said that the election started by 8:30a.m. and the turnout had been “relatively good.”

A voter at the polling unit, Chief Michael Aladesaye, commended the peaceful conduct of the election.

At the Unit 9, Ward 9, Oba-Ile, Mr Martins Fagoroyo, one of the voters, said that the turnout was impressive, adding that more voters would still turn out to vote.

At the Polling Unit 7, Ward 9, in Oba-Ile, Mr Adesoye Fagoroyo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Councillorship Candidate, said that the election had been peaceful with “large turnout.”

Fagoroyo added that his victory was guaranteed being the only contestant in the ward.

NAN reports that voting process started at about 9:35a.m at Unit 7 and Unit 27, Ward 4, Akure, in Akure South Local Government with scanty voters.

At Unit 22, Ward 4 in Akure South Local Government Area, the Presiding Officer, Mrs Olayemi Olarewanju, stated that the late arrival of the voting materials caused the delay in the commencement of the voting process.

Olarewanju added that a total of 387 voters were expected in the unit.

Also speaking, the APC Vice Chairmanship Candidate in Akure South Local Government, who just cast his vote at the unit, Mr Adebayo Ayodele, said that people came out en masse to exercise their franchise.

Ayodele said that he was confident that his party would be victorious in the election due to its popularity and acceptance. (NAN)