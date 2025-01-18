Heavy security as Ondo LG election commences peacefully



The local government election in Ondo State, on Saturday, commenced with heavy security presence across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel of the Nigeria police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were observed at polling centres and strategic places.

As early as 7:00a.m., security personnel were seen at strategic points on major roads across the state, including the front of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Akure, and on the Airport Road in Akure North LGA.

Also at Agbogbo roundabout, Fiwasaye/Mobil junction and in front of the A Division, Nigeria Police, on Oba Adesida Road, teams of security personnel were seen enforcing the restriction of movement order as they turned back vehicles and persons who were not on essential duties.

In Okitipupa and environs, personnel of security agencies were also seen on major roads as well as at some polling units.

NAN, however, reports that some residents went about their businesses as some youths were seen at the Ijapo Housing Estate field playing soccer as well as at Ward 10 Unit, Odo-Ikoyi in Akure South LGA.

Commercial activities were also noticed in some areas of the state, as some shop owners and food vendors opened for business. (NAN)