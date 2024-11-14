Lecture: Don urges Abia indigenes in UNN to be their brothers’ keeper

The Director of Veterinary Teaching Hospital, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Chukwunyere Nwosu has urged Abia State indigenes in the university to maintain the spirit of brotherhood and oneness (Onye aghala nwanneya) in order to be their brothers’ keeper.

Nwosu said this in Nsukka on Tuesday while delivering a lecture titled; “Solidarity and Oneness: Virtues in Building Brotherhood of Abians Resident in Nsukka”, during the Abia Indigenous Forum Nsukka, 2nd Lecture Series, held at UNN.

He said that the concept of brotherhood which means no one should leave the brother or relative behind, was to ensure that communal life and the well-being of everyone were taken into consideration and protection at all times.

“The practice of brotherhood is similar to the ancient African word ‘ubuntu’, which literary means humanity to others and is often described as reminding us that I am what I am because of who we all are.

” This philosophy reflects the rich African heritage premised on values such as compassion, consideration, empathy, kindness, equality, human dignity, and oneness.

” Emphasises on mutual support, community upliftment, being a brother’s keeper, solidarity, collective progress, and the strength of collectivism,” he said.

The director said that it was unfortunate that modern society demands that we struggle individually but we must return to the old times that sustained our forefathers in being their brothers keepers.

“Just like in other societies, our people have their means of controlling the social behavior of the members and this is done on the principle of brotherhood, love and unity by our forefathers.

” In our culture in the past conflict resolution is a community process that may usually end with the guilty party accepting wrongdoing leading to reconciliation that may include compensation or just forgiveness,” he said.

He urged Abians in UNN to be their brother’s keepers by relating with one another so as to ensure progress in the forum and attract opportunities and appointments in the university.

“Placing our personal iinterest above our group aspirations have been the bane of our political success.

” I therefore urge all Abians in UNN to relate with one another at all times so as to ensure progress in the forum, attract opportunities and appointments in the university,” he said.

Nwosu expressed appreciation to the forum for finding him worthy to be the guest lecturer of the forum’s second lecture series and pledged that an Indigen of Abia State in UNN he would continue to respect the mission and vision of the forum.

Declaring the occasion open, Prof. Polycarp Chigbu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNN, represented by Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, commended the Abia Forum for the lecture series and assured his administration’s continued support to the forum.

“Staff of UNN from Abia State have contributed immensely in their various capacities to ensure rapid development in UNN and I urged them to keep it up.

In a remark, Prof. Chijioke Nwosu, an Emeritus Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics at UNN who chaired the occasion commended the executive of the forum for the yearly Abia lecture series in UNN.

Earlier in a remark, Prof Okechukwu Nwaubani, President of Abia State Indigenes Forum Nsukka, said that the forum is a socio-cultural organisation of Abia Indigenes which caters for the interest and welfare of Abia Indigenes within UNN and Nsukka at large.

According to the president, the vision of the forum was to build and sustain among Abians in Nsukka an enduring culture of oneness through the Igbo Philosophy of ‘Onye Aghala Nwanneya’.

” Our enduring Motto ” Unity is Strength” help us to embrace the Spirit of resilience, industry, sense of purpose, and other visionary virtues needed to promote our common goals through enhanced socio-cultural and political visibility as well as relevance in the scheme of things. These ideas also resonate with the objectives of today’s lecture.

“The theme of today’s lecture is (Solidarity and Oneness: Virtues in Building Brotherhood of Abians resident in Nsukka) calls for a visionary, purpose-driven, and very resourceful sense of unity among Abia Indigenes in Nsukka.

“The lecture is very significant to Abia forum and Abia indigenes in many respects, Firstly, it is a tacit fulfillment of the statutory vision /mandate of the Forum in promoting our collective sense of pride, identity, unity, and oneness.

” it confirms the passionate zeal of members of the forum in placing Abia State in its rightful place in the scheme of things especially with respect to general socio-political visibility within the University of Nigeria community and Nsukka Nsukka at large.

” It attests to the fact that Abia forum is gradually rising to the challenges confronting her visibility and quest for strategic importance in catering to the interest and welfare of Abia Indigenes in the Nsukka cultural zone and beyond,” he said.

.