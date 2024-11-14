Horsfall Assumes Office as GM, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG

Dr. Sophia Horsfall, the former Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, has assumed her role as General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development following her appointment by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Horsfall steps into this key leadership role, succeeding Andy Odeh, who retired from the company on 1st November 2024.

Bringing over 25 years of extensive experience in the oil and gas sector, Dr. Horsfall is recognized for her versatile expertise in finance, human resources, and corporate communications. Her distinguished career at NLNG is marked by numerous accomplishments, including serving as the company’s first HR Manager in Business Partnering and leading as the inaugural Chief of Staff for the COVID-19 Crisis Management Team. She began her managerial tenure as Manager of Manpower Planning and Resourcing and most recently held the position of Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs.

Dr. Horsfall is highly credentialed, holding fellowships and memberships in esteemed professional organisations such as the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (AMCIPM), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (AMNIPR), and the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (mCIOD). She has enriched her professional development through participation in management programs at Lagos Business School, INSEAD, the University of Cambridge, and SDA Bocconi.

Academically, Dr. Horsfall earned her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Lagos. She also holds an MBA from Imperial College London, a Diploma in Strategy and Innovation, and an MSc in Major Program Management from the University of Oxford.

Known for her focus on corporate transformation and talent development, Dr. Horsfall brings her international experience into her new role as the company spokesperson and chief reputation manager.