Tinubu appoints Daniel Bwala as Senior Adviser, names 3 DGs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications (State House).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

Onanuga also revealed that Tinubu has appointed three others as directors-general of various agencies .

The other three appointees named Thursday include: Mr. Olawale Olopade — Director-General, National Sports Commission; Dr. Abisoye Fagade — Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism and Dr. Adebowale Adedokun — Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement.

Olopade, the new Director-General of the National Sports Commission, is a sports administrator with many years of experience in the sector.

He served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun state and was chairman of the local organising committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

The new Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Dr. Abisoye Fagade is a marketing communication professional. He is the founder and managing director of Sodium Brand Solutions.

Adedokun, the new helmsman of the Bureau of Public Procurement, was the director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau before his appointment.

The Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media, Mr. Daniel Bwala is a lawyer and notable public affairs analyst.

The President enjoined the newly appointed officers to discharge their duties with dedication, patriotism, and excellence.