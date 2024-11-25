Leaders of Faith, Culture Unite to Mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

(Press Release) At least 16 prominent Nigerian leaders of faith and culture are joining the global campaign marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day). These leaders are lending their voices to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), which remains the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

Odoh Diego Okenyodo. Project Coordinator, Amplifying Voices of Leaders of Faith and Culture Project

WABMA Media Development Foundation,

This year’s campaign coincides with two landmark anniversaries: the 25th anniversary of the UN’s designation of November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and the approaching 30th review of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Despite these milestones, violence against women and girls (VAWG) continues unabated across the globe, with its most extreme manifestation being femicide—the gender-related killings of women and girls.

In 2024, the UNiTE Campaign emphasises the urgent need to strengthen accountability to end VAWG, focusing on actions such as holding perpetrators accountable, implementing well-resourced national strategies, and supporting women’s rights movements.

Key Advocacy Objectives

The campaign calls for:Accelerated ratification and implementation of international and regional conventions to prevent and respond to VAWG.

Whole-of-government National Action Plans backed by adequate resources.

Corporate adoption of anti-VAWG policies in the private sector.

Strengthened gender-responsive policing and justice systems to hold perpetrators accountable.

Transformative societal change to prevent violence by addressing harmful social norms.

Sustainable funding for women’s rights movements.

Cultural and Faith Leaders Take a Stand

Among the distinguished leaders participating are:Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Agbogidi, the Obi of Onitsha;HRH Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali CFR, Zaria, Kaduna State;HRH Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Out V, Obong of Calabar;HRH Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa;Igwe Pius Omachionu, Ataoja II of Olumbanasaa

Hajia Khadijat Olahan, Zonal Coordinator SE 11, Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN)

Sheik Yakubu Musa, Chairman, Katsina branch of Jama`atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (Jibwis)

The Most Rev. Dr. D.B. Kaladokubo, Archbishop, Rivers Province and Diocesan Rivers Diocese, CAN Chairman, Rivers State

Eze (Mrs) Regina Nkechi, Cabinet Chief Enugu Ezike Traditional Council, Enugu

Chief Jonathan Dangyang, Scribe, Gyel Traditional Council, Plateau State

HRH Igwe Dr. Julius Agbo of Mbu Kingdom Isi Uzo LGA Enugu state

Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Adam. Chief Imam of Ahmad Tijjani Mosque, Kano and the National President of the Association of Friday Mosques Imams in Nigeria

And several others.

Their participation underscores the role of cultural and religious institutions in addressing the social norms and practices that perpetuate VAWG.

A Call for Unity and Action

Dr. Ken Ike Okere, Executive Director of the WABMA Media Development Foundation, emphasised: “This campaign aligns with the principle of non-discrimination and inclusion, ensuring the full and meaningful participation of underserved and disadvantaged groups in the fight to prevent and end violence against women and girls. This is a human rights-based approach that leaves no one behind.”

Partnerships Driving the Campaign

This impactful initiative is supported by key partners, including:UN Women, Action Aid Nigeria (AAN);Development Research and Project Centre (dRPC);Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA)

With generous backing from the Ford Foundation Office for West Africa.

The coalition urges governments, corporations, civil society, and individuals to join hands in creating a society where violence against women and girls is no longer tolerated. Together, we can turn advocacy into action and action into enduring change.