LASTMA, others rescue driver from under 40ft container

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency services have rescued a Toyota Camry driver from under a 40ft container.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Monday, in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki listed other emergency services involved in the rescue operation as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

He explained that a 40-foot loaded container, en route to Apapa, fell onto a Toyota Camry with a registration number, LSR 293 HJ, at Mile 2.

“Through the swift and coordinated response of LASTMA and other emergency services, the driver was rescued alive and received immediate medical attention after being rushed to the hospital by the joint rescue team.

“Security during the operation was effectively maintained by officers from the Kirikiri Police Division, who ensured a secured and orderly environment for the emergency responders,” he said.

The LASTMA boss said that the Toyota Camry was successfully removed from beneath the container.

He, however, said that efforts to evacuate the container had been in full swing, and added that LASTMA officers would continue to manage the scene to ease traffic congestion and restore normalcy.

Bakare-Oki reiterated the critical importance of proper securing of containers by truck drivers and owners.

He stressed that negligence in this regard endangered lives and property, urging strict compliance with road safety protocols to avert such catastrophic occurrences.

“LASTMA remains unwavering in its commitment to ensure the safety and efficiency of Lagos roadways and continues to work collaboratively with relevant stakeholders to uphold traffic laws and enhance public safety,’’ he said. (NAN)