Ogun: NCS declares war against illicit trade, drug trafficking 

By Ige Adekunle



The Idiroko Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), on Monday declared war against illicit drug trafficking within the area of its responsibility.

The Comptroller in charge of the area command, Mr James Ojo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

He advised illicit traders and drug traffickers to desist from such practices or face the wrath of the law.

Ojo said that the warning had become necessary in view of the impact of illicit drugs on youths, families, communities and the society in general.

The comptroller said that such dangerous activities also posed a serious threat to the security of the country.

“The Customs remain resolute and uncompromising towards the fight against illicit trade and drugs trafficking.

“In addition, we will continue to employ all lawful means to thwart any attempt to smuggle prohibited items through the nation’s borders,” he said.

Ojo said that the NCS was committed to continue to strengthen its operations, enhancing intelligence gathering and work closely with relevant agencies to curb all forms of smuggling and criminal activities.(NAN)