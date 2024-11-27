Kano NLC lauds Gov. Yusuf for implementing new minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Council has landed Gov Abba Yusuf for fulfilling his promise to implement the new N71,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

This is contained in a statement issued by the NLC chairman, Kano council, Kabiru Inuwa, on Tuesday in Kano.

Inuwa described the payment of the new wage as a significant milestone in enhancing the welfare and living standards of the state’s workforce.

According to him, the move is seen as a testament to the government’s commitment to fair compensation and recognising the vital contributions of workers to the state’s development.

The NLC further commended the governor for his leadership in prioritizing workers’ needs, particularly during a time of economic challenges.

“This landmark decision not only acknowledges the hard work of our labour force but also reinforces the government’s dedication to fostering an environment conducive to productivity and economic growth,” he said.

Inuwa added that the implementation of the new minimum wage would boost workers’ morale, stimulate local spending and contribute to the overall development of the state.

The NLC expressed confidence that the government and labor unions would continue to collaborate to ensure that the rights and welfare of all workers were consistently upheld.

He urged the workers in the state to reciprocate the government’s gesture by maintaining high levels of efficiency and dedication in public service following the governor’s efforts in ensuring a harmonious labour relationship in the state.

“We call on the state government to consider a review of pension payments for retirees, in line with the recent implementation of the new national minimum wage.

“The council recommended an increase in the minimum pension to N70,000, ensuring that pensioners also benefit from the governor’s magnanimous efforts,” Inuwa advised.(NAN)