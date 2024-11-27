Yahaya Bello controls supporters as judge frowns at court room crowd

Former Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, billed to be arraigned at the FCT High Court, on Wednesday, took over crowd control of the court room when Justice Maryann Anenih walked out.

By Taiye Agbaje

Former Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, billed to be arraigned at the FCT High Court, on Wednesday, took over crowd control of the court room when Justice Maryann Anenih walked out.

Justice Anenih, who came in to take the plea of the former governor and his co-defendants, rose abruptly and announced not to come back until there is sanity in the court room.

Shortly after the judge left the court room, Bello who sat in the front of the court room stood up and moved to the surging crowd.

He immediately directed his followers and sympathisers to vacate their seats and leave the court room.

His actions doused the tension without resistance, as the followers left the court room one after the other.

To ensure sanity in the court room, the former governor sat at the entrance to the court room and ensured that non of his followers disobeyed the order of the court,

Meanwhile, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN is leading the Federal Government legal team for the arraignment while Joseph Dauda, SAN, leads the legal team of the former governor in the 16-count charges.(NAN)