Plateau Govt, REA sign MoU to boost solar power in communities

The Plateau Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in rural communities using of solar energy.

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in rural communities using of solar energy.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the state, Mutfwang explained that the move would foster a strategic and long-term collaboration aimed at scaling electrification strategies for the development and operation of sustainable power solutions across the state.

He said tha tthe initiative is also aimed at providing decentralised solar power solutions to the unserved and underserved rural communities and ensuring reliable and sustainable energy access across the state.

“This underscores our immense potential in renewable energy and my administration is committed to enhancing the capacity of to he Nigerian Electricity Supply Corporation (NESCO), where the state government holds a major stake.

“I want to assure prospective investors of a conducive business environment, we will address all bureaucratic bottlenecks and security concerns to facilitate smooth operations.

“My administration is ready to provide necessary approvals, including land allocation, community engagements and other incentives, so that we can leverage technology to enhance security across the state.

“My desire is to position Plateau as Nigeria’s industrial hub for renewable energy in two years,”Bere quoted Mutfwang

Speaking, Mr Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of REA, commended Mutfwang for the vision toward revitalising the energy sector being a a major driver of economic growth in the state.

Aliyu decried that the state’s current access to electricity is poor in spite of its vast agricultural potential, but promised that REA would collaborate with the government to overcome all challenges.

He however, expressed confidence in Plateau’s potential to attract renewable energy investments in the near future.

The managing director further disclosed that a company had already expressed interest in investing 150 million dollars in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, with Plateau as a beneficiary.(NAN)