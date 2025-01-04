Insecurity: Cardinal Okpalaeke says Nigerians must revert to strong family system



His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, Bishop of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese has attributed the social tension and insecurity in the Nigerian society to failure of the family system.

By Chimezie Anaso

Okpalaeke said this at the 25th wedding anniversary of Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo and 50th birthday celebration of his wife, Obiageli at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area on Saturday.

Ezenwankwo is a former President General of Southeast Market Traders Association and a former member representing Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Okpalaeke said Nigerians must return to the age of strong family system adding that restoration of values were crucial to addressing the societal challenges.

According to him, you can tell the health of a nation when you look at the health of the family, the family is the domestic church and the cell of the society.

“What you see today in society is the consequence of the failure of the families, failure in the responsibilities of parents, fathers, mothers and guardians in the family.

“For us to get out of the challenges we are facing in society, we must return to the family,” he said.

Okpalaeke congratulated Okwudili and his wife for standing by each other two decades and a half, reminding all that couples were called to remain indissolubly united till death do them part.

“God is the giver of everything good and he mandates us to come back and give thanks, so we are happy with Ezenwankwo family for deeming it fit to come and give thanks,” he said

Appreciating God and guests who joined his family at the renewal of vow and thanksgiving mass, Ezenwankwo said though the journey had not been easy, it had been an interesting one.

“I thank God for everything, my 25 years of marriage and 50 years birthday of wife, I pray that every couple will share in our blessings,” he said.

Some dignitaries at the event included Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Awka Catholic Diocese, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, the traditional ruler of Nanka, Sen. Chris Ngige, former governor of Anambra and Chief Humphrey Anuna, President General of Anambra State Market Traders.(NAN)

