Assassination: APC warns PDP against reckless allegations

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from tarnishing its reputation with unverified claims and unfounded propaganda.

By Moses Kolo





In a statement issued by the State Secretary, Mr Yahaya Pate on Saturday, APC advised the PDP to ‘’strive to fulfill; its role as a constructive opposition party.’’



The party was reacting to the alleged assassination attempt of Sen. Lawal Usman (PDP Kaduna-Central).



The PDP had earlier accused APC of complicity in the alleged murder attempt, which the ruling party has condemned, describing it as an unfounded accusation, which was both false and absurd.



According to Pate, the State Police Command had revealed that Usman has neither filed a formal complaint nor cooperated with the ongoing investigations.



He said, ‘’In spite of repeated attempts by the Police to reach him, he remains unresponsive.



”It is, therefore, baffling how the PDP arrived at its baseless conclusion implicating the APC in this alleged incident.’’



Pate further called on Usman and the PDP to cooperate fully with the police investigation.



He added,‘’Failure to do so would lend credence to suspicions that the alleged assassination attempt is nothing more than a fabrication aimed at maligning the APC.



”It is aimed at creating unnecessary tension, derailing the peace and progress currently enjoyed in Kaduna State.



“The APC strongly suspects that certain conflict entrepreneurs are using the PDP to disrupt the remarkable strides achieved under the peace initiatives of Gov. Uba Sani’s people-focused and inclusive administration.”



The party said that the PDP inthe state has developed a troubling reputation for issuing ill-conceived and patently false statements, undermining the seriousness of public discourse.



“This reckless behavior highlights the party’s deteriorating standards, with critical matters being handled without due diligence or proper scrutiny,’’ Pate maintained.



While affirming that efforts to disrupt the government would not succeed, APC added, ‘’Kaduna State remains on a path of growth and stability, and no amount of false narratives or orchestrated incidents will derail this progress.’’



”Sani’s administration remains firmly focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state in an atmosphere of peace and stability.



‘’As our Governor, Sani has declared 2025 is our Year of Fulfillment. We will not be distracted by baseless allegations or needless provocations,’’ Pate added. (NAN)

