2025: Oluyamo Urges President Tinubu to Prioritize the Poor

The Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Isaac Oluyamo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to focus on policies that will give the poor a better life.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Oluyamo urged the president to prioritize the needs of the poor and work towards uplifting them from poverty and hardship.

He urged the president not to forget the poor and the vulnerable in his policies and programmes, stressing that the very essence of government is to positively impact the most vulnerable in society.

“The president must prioritize the welfare and needs of the poor in 2025. He must carefully select and focus on policies that will directly impact the poor in society.

“What is the essence of governance if the poor keep getting poorer? The government must directly impact the poor and help them have a better life”, he stated.

Oluyamo encouraged Nigerians to explore agricultural opportunities as a means of addressing hunger in the New Year. He commended Hon. Babatola Faseru, the Osun State Commissioner for Agriculture, for his efforts in promoting agriculture. “Within the short time in office, the Commissioner has demonstrated that he is a round peg in a round hole through the various steps taken to improve the sector”.

The Bishop also congratulated the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adesuyi Haastrupp, on his ascension to the throne and assured him of the prayers and support of his Diocese.

While emphasizing the importance of peace in all aspects of life, Oluyamo urged Nigerians to “work towards peace in all aspects” of their lives and be “agents of reconciliation, forgiveness and love.”