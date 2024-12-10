Human Rights Day: SERAP, NGE call for immediate release of detained journalists

By Adenike Ayodele: 07066467144

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) have called on President Bola Tinubu to order immediate and unconditional release of journalists in detention.

SERAP and NGE also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the human rights lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, who is facing alleged defamation and cybercrime charges.

The General Secretary of NGE, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren made the appeal on Tuesday in Ikeja at a joint press conference to commemorate the International Human Rights Day.

The conference had as its theme: “Nigeria: Backsliding on Human Rights and Media Freedom.”

SERAP and NGE jointly condemned the escalating crackdown on journalists, bloggers, and human rights defenders in Nigeria.

The groups expressed concern over the growing trend of harassment, intimidation, detention of journalists and critics by Nigerian authorities.

Uwugiaren, while reading out the joint statement, said that Nigeria had a long history of press gagging and clampdown on media freedom, despite almost 25 years of democratic rule.

He said that the government must take concrete steps to ensure that journalists and critics could work without fear of harassment, intimidation, or detention.

The NGE scribe added that SERAP and guild would continue to advocate for the protection of press freedom and the rights of journalists in Nigeria.

He said that the Cybercrimes Act and Criminal Code Act were examples of repressive laws used to target and harass journalists and critics.

“We are calling on Nigerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all journalists, bloggers, and human rights defenders detained solely for peacefully exercising their human rights.

“We are also demanding an end to threats and attacks against these individuals and urge the authorities to ensure prompt, thorough, and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations.

“We are also urging President Bola Tinubu and his government to review and amend repressive laws to bring them in line with international human rights standards,” Uwugiaren said.

Earlier, the Deputy Director of SERAP, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, in his opening remark, said there were concerms about the escalating crackdown on freedom of expression and media freedom in Nigeria.

Oluwadare said the joint statement was part of a broader campaign to promote and protect human rights, particularly freedom of expression and media freedom in Nigeria.

He also urged authorities in Nigeria to respect and protect the rights of journalists, bloggers, and human rights defenders to freedom of expression, association, and assembly.

Earlier, the President of NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, in his remark, re-affirmed the commitment of the guild to the rule of law, adding that it was their responsibility to be alert, engaged and responsive to the ongoing challenges in the media world.

Anaba also questioned the situation in Ekiti State where the human rights lawyer, Farotimi, was dragged to court in chains for allegedly libeling a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola. (NAN)