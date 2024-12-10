Tax reform bills to end multiple taxation, benefit low-income earners – NOA D-G

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Tuesday, said that the proposed tax reform bills would eliminate multiple taxation and favour low-income

By Rita Iliya

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Tuesday, said that the proposed tax reform bills would eliminate multiple taxation and favour low-income earners in the country.

Issa-Onilu stated this during a road show on nationwide sensitisation on security awareness and campaign against get-rich- quick syndrome and tax reform bills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road show, which commenced from Obasanjo complex through Sabon-Gari, terminated at NOA office on Ladi-Kwali IBB Way in Minna.

NAN also reports that the theme of the road show was: “Creating Awareness, Ethical Value and National Development.”

Issa-Onilu, represented by the agency’s Assistant Director, Finance and Account, Mrs Onuoha Uchenna, said the bills aimed to reduce the burden of tax payments on low-income earners.

“The benefits of the tax reforms include no multiple payments of tax. It will be based on the money you make, and it will lessen the burden of tax payments on low-income earners,” he said.

The director-general urged Nigerians to understand the benefits of the tax reforms and not be afraid of the bills, as they were designed to benefit the less-privileged.

Also speaking, the NOA Director in Niger, Malam Yahaya Gbongbo, said that the agency’s goal was to educate citizens on five key government programmes and policies.

Gbongbo listed the issues to include: World HIV/AIDS Day, security awareness, discouraging get-rich-quick syndrome, World Human Rights Day and tax reform bills.

“We want Nigerians to understand the contents of these bills, bring their inputs and make amendments for standard bills acceptable to all,” he said.

The director called on Nigerians to read and get acquainted with the tax reform bills, adding that with the bills, there would be no more multiple payments of tax, thus making it easier for individuals and businesses.

According to him, the bills will be a relief, as they exempt low-income earners from tax, ensuring they keep more of their hard-earned money.

Gbongbo said that the reform would also make the tax system more straightforward by reducing confusion and complexity. (NAN)