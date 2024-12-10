NUC approves varsity of Agriculture, Climate Action for Niger

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
3

The Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of Abubakar Abdulsalami University of Agriculture and  Climate Action, Mokwa, Niger  as the 65th state university and 277th in Nigeria.

The certificate of recognition was presented to Gov. Umaru Bago by the Pro-Chancellor of  Abdulkadir Kure University Minna, Prof. Muhammad Kuta-Yahaya in Minna on Tuesday.

The governor appreciated Kuta-Yahaya for the good work he has been doing for the state, especially in the education sector.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards revamping the sector. (NAN)

