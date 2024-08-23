Gov. Aliyu mourns District Head of Gatawa

By Chimezie Godfrey

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, of Sokoto State has expressed grief over the demise of District Head of Gatawa, Alhaji Isa Muhmmed Bawa, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, who was gruesomely murdered by his captors.

Aliyu in a condolence message signed the his Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Bawa stated,”Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, with heavy heart, wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late District Head, the people of Sabon Birni Local Government Area and the entire people of the state over the passing away of the District Head of Gatawa, Alhaji Isa Muhmmed Bawa, who was gruesomely murdered by his kidnappers.”

He described the circumstances leading to the demise of the late monarch as very unfortunate,barbaric, inhumane, and condemnable.

The governor, who received the sad news of the death of the district head with deep shock, described the monarch as pious, upright,honest and a peace loving personality who dedicated his life to the service of his people and humanity as a whole.

Governor Aliyu prayed to the Almighty Allah to admit the late monarch in the best of Paradise and give his family and the entire people of Sabon Birni Local Government the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor reiterated that his administration is doing a lot and would continue to use all the available resources to bring banditry to an end, and appealed to the people of the State to support Security agencies with relevant information so as to nip banditry in the bud.

He further called on people to continue to pray to Almighty Allah to assist the present administration in its quest to rid the state of banditry and other criminal activities.

Dr Aliyu charged the security agencies in the state to intensify efforts to secure the State at all times and ensure that the killers of the late monarch are fished out and made to face the full wreath of the law.