Gündogan returns to Manchester City FC

Manchester City have completed a deal to re-sign Ilkay Gündogan from Barcelona.

The German midfielder has signed a one-year contract to return to the club he left for the Catalan giants in 2023.

The 33-year-old won 12 major trophies, including five Premier Leagues and the Champions League, in seven years during a hugely successful first spell at the Etihad Stadium.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch,” Gündogan said upon his return.

“I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life.

“To have the opportunity to return here means so much. Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world.

“Working with him every day makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again,“he said.

Gündogan joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023 after captaining City to the treble in the final season of his first stint at the club.

He went on to become a mainstay of the Barcelona side but financial issues at the Camp Nou have reportedly hastened his exit after just one season.

It is thought Barcelona needed to release a high earner to allow them to register new signing Dani Olmo.

Gündogan, who first joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, is the champions’ second signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of Brazilian winger Savinho.

He will give Guardiola, who did not want Gündogan to leave in the first place, another option having lost forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.(dpa/NAN)