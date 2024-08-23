Matawalle condemns brutal murder of Gatawa district head

The Minister of State for Defence H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON has strongly condemned the brutal killing of the Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state Alhaji Isa Bawa describing it as heinous and unacceptable.

By Chimezie Godfrey

“The killing of Alhaji Isa Bawa of Gatawa District is a senseless and brutal act that will not be tolerated,” the Minister said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

Consequent to this, Dr. Matawalle has directed the Chief of Defence Staff to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Security is one of the top agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and he has been giving full support to the military.

He assured the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bringing them to justice.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians,” Dr. Matawalle.

The Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late District Head , the people of Gatawa, and the entire Sokoto State Government.