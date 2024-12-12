FRSC promotes 1,645 officers, upgrades 238 marshals

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has promoted no fewer than 1,645 officers to their next ranks and upgraded 238 marshals to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has promoted no fewer than 1,645 officers to their next ranks and upgraded 238 marshals to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander (SRC).

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Mallam Shehu Mohammed, announced this at the 4th Quarter Strategy Session of the FRSC High Command on Thursday in Abuja.

Mohammed explained that the promotion and upgrade were part of the Corps’ efforts to boost staff morale and productivity.

He also disclosed that 108 marshals were upgraded to the rank of Route Commander (RC), 407 to the rank of Deputy Route Commander (DRC), and 646 to the rank of Assistant Route Commander (ARC).

“You will recall that I made it clear that one of the key policy thrust of my management team is to review and revive the welfare of staff.

“This is anchored on my conviction that welfare is a motivating factor for human resourcefulness.

“It is in pursuant to these objectives that management approved the harmonisation of Marshal Ranks into the Officer Cadre for those marshals who were authorised to obtain higher qualifications.

“That exercise is a clear testimony that management is committed to implementing welfare policies aimed at boosting staff morale.

“Furthermore, the 2024 Officers Promotion of the ranks Deputy Route Commander (DRC) to Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) was released on Dec. 9.

“A total of 1,645 Officers benefited from that exercise.

“The promotion exercise is not just a routine administrative exercise; it is a management obligation to recognise and reward hard work, which is essential to productivity,” he said.

The corps marshal commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mohammed emphasised that the FRSC would continue to prioritise staff welfare and development to enhance its operations and achieve its mandate.

In his Keynote address, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, said that the corps marshal had demonstrated a commitment to reducing road crashes through targeted enforcement strategies within a short period.

Akume acknowledged that the corps’ emphasis on leveraging technology had significantly improved the efficiency of FRSC operations.

“Innovations such as the introduction of digital enforcement tools and advancements in the integration of road safety data are reshaping the operational landscape of the corps,” he said.

Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office(GSO), Dr Maurice Mbaeri, however, recognised the importance of a skilled workforce.

“I am pleased to note that the corps marshal has prioritised the professional development of staff through specialised training programmes.

“These initiatives are equipping personnel with the knowledge and tools required to address contemporary road safety challenges.

“I am equally happy to note that the welfare of Officers and Marshals has received significant attention under his leadership.

“At the same time, the emphasis on discipline and professionalism has reaffirmed the corps’ reputation as a model public institution..

“I once again commend the Corps for its impressive achievements recorded thus so far and the unwavering dedication of the Officers and Marshals of the Corps, whose hard work remains the backbone of the Corps’ successes,” the SGF said. (NAN)