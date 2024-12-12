Nwifuru declares disputed community land a buffer zone

Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has declared the disputed land in the Ishiagu – Akaeze boundary dispute in Ivo Local Government Area, a buffer zone.

By Douglas Okoro

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has declared the disputed land in the Ishiagu – Akaeze boundary dispute in Ivo Local Government Area, a buffer zone.

Consequently, the governor has directed both parties in the dispute to steer clear of the disputed land stressing that anybody found in the land would be made to face the wrath of the law.



The declaration is contained in a press statement issued on behalf of the governor signed by Prof. Grace Umezuruike, Secretary to the State Government on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The governor further directed security agencies to beef up security on the disputed land to ensure full compliance to the directives and maintain law and order in the area.



The statement read in part: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi, Mr Francis Nwifuru has observed with serious concern, the lingering crisis between the people of Umobor in Akaeze and Ogwor in Ishiagu communities all in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi over a piece of land.

“Consequently, the governor has declared the disputed land a buffer zone and has directed security agencies to beef up security in the area.



“Anyone caught violating the directive will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

According to the statement, the governor has invited 20 stakeholders from each of the warring communities to a crucial meeting scheduled to hold December 16 by noon at the governor’s Conference Room, at the Centenary City, Abakaliki.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umobor in Akaeze and Ogwor in Ishiagu communities have been involved in decades of war over boundary dispute that had claimed hundreds of lives from both sides. (NAN)