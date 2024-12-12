FRSC targets zero road traffic deaths during Yuletide travels

the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is targeting zero road traffic deaths and crash-free road travels by Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year celebrations nationwide.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, stated this at the 4th Quarter Strategy Session of the FRSC High Command on Thursday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the agency would collaborate with other security agencies during the special patrol operations for safer roads during the Yuletide.

The corps marshal emphasised that the theme of the session, “Strengthening Strategies for a Safe Festive Season,” was carefully chosen to address the challenges of road safety during the festive period.

He said that the FRSC High Command strategy session was a management platform designed to enable the Corps review its performance in order to improve on its productivity.

Mohammed said that the 2024 4th quarter session fell within the second week of December, when the Ember month vehicular traffic was gathering momentum.

The FRSC boss said that the Corps was expected to rise to the occasion and implement measures that would significantly reduce road traffic crash fatalities against the records of the previous year.

He disclosed that the House of Representatives Committee on Road Safety had conducted a public hearing on a bill to amend the FRSC Establishment Act 2007.

Mohammed said the amendment was expected to empower the FRSC with the responsibility for road traffic administration and safety management in Nigeria.

“The Bill which has scaled 2nd Reading in the Senate also seeks to establish an Armed Squad for FRSC.

“It also includes an appropriate reward system for officers on the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals (DCMs) to enjoy retirement benefits commensurate with other consolidated ranks in public service.

“You will also recall that the FRSC Mobile App and the National Crash Report Information System (NACRIS) were launched on Sept. 5, 2024.

“The two digital platforms have the capacity to impact positively on our quest for safer roads in Nigeria.

“Considering the global advancements in technology, the FRSC as a corporate organisation needed to evolve and adapt its operations in line with current trend.

“Accordingly, plans have been concluded to adopt the Electronic Document Format (EDF) in the system.

“This is expected reduce the transit time for paper document and reduce expenses on stationery.

“The benefits of the EDF are numerous, and the Corps is committed to keying with the electronic document format with a view to enhancing our service delivery,” he said.(NAN)