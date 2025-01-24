FG to harness AI in teaching, learning – Alausa

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has expressed the ministry’s readiness to harness the potential of AI to augment teaching and learning, while safeguarding

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has expressed the ministry’s readiness to harness the potential of AI to augment teaching and learning, while safeguarding the unique qualities of humans.

Alausa spoke during a ministerial press briefing to commemorate the International Day of Education in Abuja on Friday.

The Intern

ational Day of Education was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2018, and it acknowledges the crucial role of education in promoting peace, development, and human rights worldwide.

The theme for the 2025 commemoration is: “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation”.

Represented by Dr Ejeh Usman, Director of Polytechnics in the ministry, Alausa promised to incorporate AI education into curricula by focusing on its potential, limitations, and ethical implications.

“As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is crucial that we prioritise human agency in education.

“We must ensure that AI enhances, rather than replaces, educators’ vital role in shaping young minds.

“Our vision is to harness the potential of AI to augment teaching and learning, while safeguarding the unique qualities that make us human.

“We aim to create an education system that seamlessly integrates AI, empowering students to thrive in a world where automation is increasingly prevalent,’’ he said.

Alausa explained that preserving human agency in a world of automation required a proactive and strategic approach to AI in education.

He said this would be a starting point for addressing the intersection of AI and education by prioritising human agency and responsible AI development.

Speaking of efforts to incorporate AI into teaching and learning, he said the ministry had integrated platforms providing comprehensive insights into tertiary institutions and admission nationwide.

Other areas of digitalisation he said were the e-learning platforms for teachers, learners and all educators, including language and skills for learner/teacher focused.

“We have Inspire for Students – this brings the classroom closer, while Ignite for teachers helps educators put lesson plans together.

“Tertiary Information System (TIS) portal has been developed to house the data of undergraduates in tertiary institutions part of data digitalisation.

“Nigeria Learning Passport is designed to provide online materials for students in primary, junior and secondary which provide free access to more than 15,000 learning content for students across the country.

“We also have digitalised services – the processes of evaluation and accreditation of academic records are now being automated, therefore making the process less cumbersome,’’ he said.

The minister also highlighted some of the areas of application of AI in education to include smart content creation, virtual and augmented reality, gamification, and data-driven insights.

He also mentioned assistive technology, predictive analytics, speech recognition and AI chatbots, among others.

Alausa pledged to strengthen collaborations with international partners, education experts and educators to ensure that the approach used is in line with best practices.

He said the ministry was ready to establish an AI in Education Task Force to develop guidelines and standards for teacher training. (NAN)