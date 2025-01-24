Niger tanker explosion: Obi visits victims, calls for urgent safety  measures

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential candidate for Labour Party in the 2023 general election has called for urgent measures to prevent reoccurrence of tanker explosions

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential candidate for Labour Party in the 2023 general election has called for urgent measures to prevent reoccurrence of tanker explosions that results in dead of citizen.

Obi made this call when he visited the site of the recent tragic petrol tanker explosion along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja Local Government Area, Niger State.

According to a statem

ent by Mr Tanko Yunu

sa, Peter Obi Media Reports Coordinator, on Friday, the incident claimed over 100 lives, left more than 50 people injured, and destroyed several shops and properties.

He said at the site of the explosion and the graveyard where about 80 of the victims were buried, Obi expressed deep sorrow and described the tragedy as a heartbreaking and preventable loss.

Obi also visited some of the victims receiving treatment at the Hospital.

“These tragic incidents, which have sadly become increasingly recurrent, underscore the urgent need for stricter safety measures.

“Addressing the dangers of tanker explosions and similar occurrences requires immediate action, including the repair of existing roads and targeted efforts to lift people out of poverty.

“By prioritising safety and economic stability, we can prevent the devastating loss of lives and properties, particularly among poor Nigerians who risk their lives scooping fuel from fallen petrol tankers.”

Obi met with the Sarkin Dikko and members of the traditional council to convey his condolences. He expressed solidarity with the affected families and the people of Niger State.

The LP flag bearer expressed his gratitude to the Niger State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their intervention efforts.

He pledged to contribute to assisting the families of the victims and support micro-businesses within the community with the aim of helping to rebuild their livelihoods and foster economic resilience.

Obi concluded his visit by stressing that “a safe and economically viable Nigeria is possible”.(NAN)