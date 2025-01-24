U.S. withdrawal from WHO raises global security concerns –  Amref CEO

Amref Health Africa, an Africa-based non-governmental organisation with focus on health development, says withdrawal of the U.S. from the World Health Organisation

Amref Health Africa, an Africa-based non-governmental organisation with focus on health development, says withdrawal of the U.S. from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will create a significant budget deficit.

Dr Githinji Gitahi, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Amref Health Africa, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Gitahi said that the shortfall would amount to over 1.2 billion dollars from WHO’s annual budget of approximately five billion dollars.

He said that the withdrawal executed by President Donald Trump within the first 24 hours of his administration, raised concerns on the future of global health security, particularly in Africa.

“For decades, WHO, in collaboration with WHO Afro and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has played a pivotal role in strengthening public health across the African continent.

“The organisation’s work has included providing vital technical assistance in disease surveillance, control, response efforts, and fortifying health systems.

“Additionally, WHO has been instrumental in ensuring that countries adhere to the International Health Regulations, which are crucial for preventing the spread of infectious diseases,” he noted.

Gitahi said that with the U.S. pulling out of WHO, the global health body faced a daunting budget shortfall that could severely undermine its ability to continue its work in Africa.

“Without increased contributions from other nations and philanthropic organisations, this financial gap can weaken WHO’s capacity to address urgent health needs, particularly in Africa’s most fragile health systems,” he said.

According to him, many African governments, already grappling with debt distress, will find it difficult to cover the funding shortfall.

“This leaves vulnerable populations at greater risk, especially as the world faces accelerating disease outbreaks driven by climate change and human-environmental conflicts.

“These outbreaks, if not swiftly contained, can further strain Africa’s healthcare infrastructure,’’ he said.

Gitahi urged the U.S. to reconsider its decision and re-engage with WHO.

He said that global cooperation was essential to protect the health and well-being of millions of people across the world.

“The withdrawal from WHO undermines decades of progress in global health and poses a real threat to public health security.

“Now, more than ever, the world must come together to safeguard against the rising risks posed by infectious diseases,” he said.

