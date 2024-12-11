FCT SWAN Week set to kickoff Dec. 12

Organisers of the FCT Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Week, say all is now set for this year’s event scheduled to kick off on Thursday through Friday.

By Victor Okoye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day event will feature various activities aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and advancing the field of sports journalism.

The Chairman, SWAN Week Organising Committee, Anietie Patrick told newsmen at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja that the event would kick off with a medical check and walking/jogging exercise on Thursday.

She said that this was important to ensure its members are mentally and physically fit.

She added that there would also be a lot of games and side attractions to spice up the event.

“The 2024 FCT SWAN Week will begin on Dec. 12 with a walking/jogging exercise at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which is expected to start at 7 a.m. from Package A and terminate at Package B at 9 a.m.

“This will be followed by a medical checkup programme to ensure that our members are physically and mentally fit.

“There will also be a football match between Team Broadcast (TV and Radio) and Team Print (Newspaper and Online) as well as a Table-tennis tournament and other fun games to wrap up activities for Day One,” she said.

Patrick said a Dinner and Awards ceremony would be organised with variety of foods, drinks and music to add glitz and glamour to the event on the final day.

She said that the dinner event would also afford members the opportunity to socialise, share and enjoy camaraderie and friendship amongst themselves.

She added that awards would be given to various stakeholders and personalities in sports who have made valuable contributions towards the growth and development of sports in the FCT and the country at large.

The chairman appealed to corporate organisations and sports stakeholders to give maximum support to the body to enable it organise a successful event.

She said the event which annually brings together sports stakeholders, also offers corporate organisations the opportunity to showcase their brand. (NAN)