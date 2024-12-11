Trader jailed 1 year for impersonating an officer

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, sentenced a 40-year-old trader, Rabiu Bille to one year imprisonment for impersonation.

By Zainab Oyekan

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, sentenced a 40-year-old trader, Rabiu Bille to one year imprisonment for impersonation.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in his judgment, ordered the convict to pay an option of N15, 000 fine or spend six months in prison.

He also ordered him to pay a compensation of N45,000 or another six months in prison in default.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat , told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 12, at the Laranto Police station by Ahmed Mohammed , the complainant.

Gokwat said that the convict impersonated an official of the state and told the complainant to pay a sum of N45, 000 before he would be given back his sized goods.

“The convict collected the money and ran away before he was arrested , “ said Gokwat.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)