Buni warns against 2027 electioneering engagements

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has warned civil servants and members of the public in the state against ill-timed political engagements geared toward 2027 general elections.

Buni gave the warning in Damaturu on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony of four permanent secretaries and six other political appointees.

He said any electioneering campaign on 2027 now, would be regarded as a derailment and sabotage of efforts by his administration to achieve its goals and objectives.

“ I have noted in recent times the emerging politicking for 2027.

“ As a government we are concentrating on executing our campaign promises to the people.

“ We will not tolerate any deliberate act of overheating the polity, intended to cause confusion, disaffection and divert government attention from focus,” the governor said.

Buni said that such campaigns were needless as his administration had ample time left to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He congratulated the appointees and charged them to promote good governance and ensure they deliver quality services to the people.

“ I wish to remind you that you are joining the government at a critical moment when the government is putting extra efforts to actualize its campaign promises to improve the lives of our people.

“ You are therefore admonished to put in your wealth of experience for the government to achieve its set targets for us to collectively develop the state and build a prosperous Yobe.

“ As veterans in your respective callings, l am optimistic that you will be dedicated to your duties with the interest of the people placed over and above personal interests,” the governor said.

The permanent secretaries are Garba Hassan, Ministry of Water Resources, Garba Usman, Ministry of Higher Education, Mohammed Saleh, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of Service, while Shuaibu Ahmed to be deployed soon.

Other appointees include Goni Gana, Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Board, Babaji Galadima and Ali Koromari, permanent members, Fiscal Responsibility Board and Auwalu Dankwanyau Permanent Member, State Universal Basic Education Board.(NAN)