Expert raises concern over rising cases of ritual killings

By Deborah Akpede

A security expert, Mr Seyi Babaeko has raised concerns over the surge in ritual killings in the country, calling for urgent measures to address the trend.

Babaeko, the Managing Director of Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd., made his feeling known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that over 150 ritual killing cases were recorded in Nigeria in the past six months.

NAN reports that the police have apprehended many of the ritualists including a man who killed his mother, grandmother, sister and her son on Nov. 27 in the Amaeze community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Ogun Police also apprehended twin brothers for alleged murder and dismembering of a lady after luring her to their Abeokuta residence in Dec. 22.

Similarly, a local church operator allegedly killed a 55-year-old widow on Nov. 6, in her apartment at Umuediabali community in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo. He cut off her private organs and her breasts.

Also, the police apprehended a man, 29, who killed his mother on Christmas Day, shaved her hair and dumped her body in a well in Batriko, Eastern Boki LGA of Cross River State.

According to Babaeko, the rise in ritual killings in Nigeria is a disturbing trend that reflects deeper socio-economic, cultural, and security challenges.

He said that the growing desperation for wealth, widespread belief in supernatural influences on success, and the erosion of moral values had fueled the menace.

“Economic hardship, high unemployment rates, and the glamorisation of sudden wealth in society have pushed many, especially young people into desperate and criminal actions.

“The responsibility for the increase is multifaceted. While individuals who perpetrate these crimes are primarily to blame, societal values and institutional failures also contribute, ” he said.

According to him, the media, particularly social media, often amplifies stories of young people acquiring wealth mysteriously, indirectly encouraging others to seek similar paths.

The expert said that some traditional and religious leaders, who should condemn such acts, remain silent or complicit.

He said that the law enforcement agencies, which should deter such crimes through swift investigations and punishments, had not been proactive enough in tackling the issue.

“The failure of law enforcement to track and punish offenders effectively contributes to the increase, ” he said.

He urged the government to take urgent steps to address the growing insecurity.

“The government should strengthen the criminal justice system to ensure swift prosecution of offenders is critical.

“Security agencies must intensify intelligence gathering and surveillance to dismantle networks involved in ritual killings.

“Public enlightenment campaigns should be launched to counter the belief that human sacrifice leads to wealth.

“Additionally, economic policies should prioritise job creation, as financial stability will reduce the desperation that drives some individuals toward such crimes, ” he said.

According to him, a coordinated effort among stakeholders is necessary to curb the menace and restore security across the country.

“Community and religious leaders must play a more active role in addressing the root causes of ritual killings.

“Traditional institutions should publicly denounce these practices, while faith-based organisations should emphasise ethical means of achieving success.

“Schools must incorporate moral education into their curricula to instill strong values in young people.

“Parents also have a role to play in guiding their children away from negative influences.

“Tackling ritual killings requires a holistic approach that combines strong law enforcement, economic empowerment, community engagement, and a reorientation of societal values, ” he said. (NAN)