UniAbuja Senate adopts revised calendar for 2024/2025 session

By Uche Bibilari

The Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved a revised academic calendar for the 2024/2025 session.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yakoob said the approval was given during the 187th Regular Meeting of the UniAbuja Senate with 192 members in attendance both physically and virtually.

He said that the Senate during the meeting deliberated on and approved several key resolutions including scheduling of the next convocation ceremony of the institution.

The official said that the Senate also conducted the election of a new Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), appointing Prof. Abubakar Abba of the Department of Political Science to the position.

The university spokesperson said that the Senate unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the University’s Governing Council, under the leadership of Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Kaita (Rtd).

He said this was in recognition of its successful conduct of the Vice Chancellor’s selection process.

“The process was widely acknowledged as fair, transparent, and credible, culminating in an outcome that has been universally accepted.

“The Senate extended its heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, and pledged its full support and cooperation in advancing the university’s vision and mission under her leadership.

“The Senate unequivocally condemned the actions of certain individuals who, driven by personal interests, sought to tarnish the reputation of the university.

“Through the dissemination of falsehoods, calumny, and blackmail via the media,” he said.

Yakoob said the Senate had urged the University’s management to take all necessary measures, including disciplinary actions, against individuals or groups engaging in misconduct, illegality, or activities that would undermine the good name of the institution. (NAN)