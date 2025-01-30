Stakeholders commend Tinubu, NDDC for prioritising N/Delta dev’t

Some Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have commended President Bola Tinubu and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for giving priority attention to the region’s development.

By Nathan Nwakamma

The stakeholders made the commendation in a letter to Tinubu which was made available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Thursday.

The group also commended the president for giving the current NDDC leadership the needed support to play its roles as an interventionist agency.

The stakeholders, which include leaders of ethnic nationalities, professional bodies and elder statesmen, said that the current leadership of NDDC was committed to its task of developing the region.

“We write as leaders and representatives of ethnic nationalities, critical stakeholders and professional bodies across the Niger Delta, to express our gratitude for the renewed peace in our region.

“This change is transforming the negative narratives of the past concerning our region, we sincerely thank you for this.

“We thank you for your steadfast support to the region through the NDDC, your commitment towards the sustainable development of the region is unwavering” the letter read in parts.

The stakeholders said that the vision of the Tinubu-led government had enabled NDDC to effectively undertake its mandate as an agent of development.

“The current NDDC leadership has demonstrated a renewed focus on addressing the core developmental challenges faced by communities in the region,” they said.

They further said that the current government had shown visible willingness to positively impact on Niger Delta people through infrastructure, skill acquisition, education support, and entrepreneurial development.

“The Federal Government has not only transformed lives, it has restored confidence in the commission’s activities,” the stakeholders said.

They commended the national assembly for carrying out proactive oversight of the commission in order to ensure that the needs of the region were met.

The stakeholders urged Tinubu to remain committed to the development of the Niger Delta by ensuring prompt release of allocations to the NDDC.

They said that through proactive engagements with key stakeholders, the NDDC had re-established robust frameworks to ensure accountability and inclusivity in their operations.

“This has significantly restored public trust and enhanced the commission’s credibility in the rating of the people,” the stakeholders said.

NAN reports that the letter was signed by Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President, Ijaw National Congress, Sen. Emmanuel Essien of Pan Niger Delta Forum, and Olorugun Ese Gams.

Others who signed the letter are: Prof. Chris Akpotu, Prof. Simeon Achinewu, Prof. Atuboyedia Obianime, Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu Chief Edward Okpoko,and Mr. Dominic Saatah, among others. (NAN)