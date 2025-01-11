DSS-led joint operation secures release of 4 from bandits’ den – Official

A joint operation led by men of Department of State Security has rescued another 4 victims.

Garba Mohammed, Director Press Affairs, Deputy Governor’s office, Sokoto State disclosed this in a press release.

He said the victims were rescued following an operation carried out at the Bandits’ Den by the team.

In an interview, one of the rescued victims Malam Umar Umar Dankoli Kagarar Rima said the Bandits kidnapped him along with his13 old grand daughter for 26 days.

He said while in their hands,the kidnappers demanded 50 million naira as ransom and later reduced it to 10 million naira.

Malam Umar Dankoli said after some days,only one million naira was raised through contributions and was taken to the Bandits by his eldest son about 9 days ago.

The victim further said upon reaching the bandit’s camp,his son was also retained by the Bandits and insisted on 10 million naira ransom for their release.

Malam Umar Dankoli said since then,they remained in the hands of bandits until today when they were rescued by the joint patrol team at the Bandit’s camp.

Also commenting,the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Colonel Abdulhamid Usman retired said the succsess being recorded by the Security in tackling banditry may not be unconnected with the support being given to security by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

He said in the last eleven days,significant successes were being recorded in the fight against banditry in the state.

Retired Colonel Abdulhamid used the opportunity to appeal to people to continue to give useful information to security agencies so as to enable them achieve more success.