CISLAC Lauds Return of $52.88m Recovered Assets, Calls for Transparency, Accountability

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the repatriation of $52.88 million in recovered assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the United States government.

CISLAC praised the collaboration between the Nigerian and US governments in achieving this milestone and stressed the need for transparent and accountable utilization of the funds.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC urged the Federal Government to ensure that the recovered assets are directed toward visible development projects that directly benefit Nigerians.

He stated: “According to the Minister of Justice, the bulk of the recovered funds will be used to finance rural electrification through the World Bank. However, we seek more details regarding this plan. For example, will government agencies be involved? How much of the funds will reach the citizens?

“This is crucial, especially when considering that the proposed 2025 budget includes large sums earmarked for cars and other frivolous items that neither reflect the economic reality nor address the widespread hunger in the country. We need greater transparency about the utilization of these funds, along with the full terms of the agreement between all parties.”

CISLAC also emphasized the importance of adhering to the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022, advocating for openness in communicating details about asset recoveries. The organization noted that citizens must be able to track the impact of these funds to ensure accountability.

CISLAC highlighted that the visible and impactful use of these assets is key to restoring public confidence in the government’s fight against corruption.

Rafsanjani warned: “If these funds are not used transparently for the benefit of Nigerians, suspicions of re-looting will inevitably arise. The era of mismanaging recovered assets must end.”

CISLAC reiterated its dedication to advocating for the recovery of looted funds and their proper deployment for national development. Rafsanjani added:“This recovery is a positive outcome of CISLAC’s global advocacy efforts, alongside those of other partners. We will continue to support initiatives aimed at ensuring justice, accountability, and socio-economic development.”

The organization urged the Federal Government to build on this success by pursuing other pending asset recovery cases and ensuring that all proceeds are used to improve the lives of Nigerians.