Amb Sarafa Tunji Isola mourns Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola OFR has expressed sadness over the death of Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole, mother of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole.

Alhaja Bankole died on Friday after a brief illness at the age of 79.

“I commiserate with our most respected father, Chief Alani Bankole on the death of his dear wife. My heart goes out also to my brother, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Dimeji Bankole, son of Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole,on this bereavement,” Amb Isola said in a statement on Friday.

He said the death of Alhaja Bankole, coming a few days after that of Alhaja Adebisi Edionseri, alias Cash Madam, has robbed the state of another woman of substance.

According to the former Secretary to the Ogun State Government,”The transition of Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole few days after that of Mama Adebisi Edionseri has robbed our State of another woman of substance. We however take consolation in the fact that both of them lived fulfilled lives and left behind worthy legacies.”

Ambassador Isola who is also the Baba Adinni of Ogun State prayed Almighty Allah to “accept the return of Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole as a devout Muslim and grant her soul Al Jannah Firdaus.”

He also prayed Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.