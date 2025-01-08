Driver, 2 motor boys docked over alleged stealing, malicious damage

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a driver and two motor boys before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing and malicious damage.

By Raji Rasak

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a driver and two motor boys before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing and malicious damage.

The defendants: Sunday Sulaiman, 20; David Gandonu, 25 and Ezekiel Joseph, 22, whose addresses are not known, are standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and malicious damage.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 30, 2024 at about 5.45 p.m. at Oko-Afo on Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendants conspired among others to commit felony, to wit: stealing and malicious damage.

He said they stole a motor tank valued at N150,000 as well as tyre and rim valued at N120,000, all totalling N270,000, property of one Ojugbele Fredrick, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that they damaged the truck by knocking the motor engine valued at N1,500,000.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 339 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed.

Adekomaiya, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 11 for mention. (NAN)