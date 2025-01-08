APC unveils candidates for elections in Okitipupa LG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State has officially unveiled its candidates for the council elections in the area.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LGA elections is scheduled for Jan. 18 across the 18 LGA’s in the state.

Mr Bode Ikulala, APC Chairman in Okitipupa LGA, on Wednesday in Okitipupa, officially presented Mr Soga Ogunsakin and Mr James Orimisan Ogunyemi as the APC Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship candidates for the election.

Ikulala also presented to the party stakeholders and members the 13 councilorship candidates who would be vying for seats in the forthcoming LGA election.

The chairman said that he had confidence in the ability of the APC candidates to deliver victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

According to him, the party’s candidates have impressive credentials and track record of service to the community, assuring that they would bring value to the people of Okitipupa if elected.

Ikulala also commended the party’s leadership for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful and transparent primary election process.

He said that the presentation of its candidates officially flagged off the APC’s campaign for the Okitipupa LGA election.

“The party is expected to engage in a series of campaign activities, including rallies, town hall meetings, and door-to-door canvassing, to mobilise support for its candidates,” Ikulala said.

Meanwhile, Ogunsakin, who spoke on behalf of other candidates thanked the party leadership and stakeholders for the opportunity to serve.

He promised to run an all inclusive and transparent administration if elected, pledging to prioritise the welfare and development of the people of Okitipupa LGA.

“We express gratitude to the party leadership and promised to work tirelessly to ensure victory for the party in the election,” Ogunsakin said.

NAN reports that in attendance at the event were Mr Segun Aiyerin, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Femi Agagu, a former Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology and Mr Igbekeke Akinrinwa, the incumbent Chairman, Okitipupa LGA Transition Committee.(NAN)