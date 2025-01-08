Tinubu celebrates Frank Aig-Imoukhuede at 90

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, on his 90th birthday, describing him as a national treasure whose contributions have shaped

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, on his 90th birthday, describing him as a national treasure whose contributions have shaped and enriched Nigeria’s cultural and literary landscape.

Born on Jan. 8, 1935 in Edunabon, Osun, Aig-Imoukhuede’s career spanned journalism, literature and public service, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Spokesman, said in a statement.

Tinubu commended Aig-Imoukhuede’s pioneering work as the first Nigerian university graduate to join the Daily Express, where his story telling style set a standard for journalistic excellence.

“Mr Aig-Imoukhuede’s life is a pointer to how dedication, creativity and service to one’s nation can transform narratives and lives.

“As Nigeria’s first Cultural Officer and later Director of the National Council for Arts and Culture, he organised FESTAC ’77, one of the most iconic cultural events in Africa’s history,” the president remarked.

He highlighted Aig-Imoukhuede’s literary contributions, including ‘Pidgin Stew’ and ‘Sufferhead’.

“With their universal appeal, these works have captured the essence of the Nigerian experience, bridging generational and cultural gaps and fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for our cultural heritage.

“Through your work, you have elevated Nigeria’s cultural identity and fostered a deeper appreciation for our heritage at home and abroad,” he said.

Tinubu urged younger generations to draw inspiration from Aig-Imoukhuede’s legacy of innovation and patriotism.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I join your family, friends and admirers across the nation in honouring your profound impacts on Nigeria’s cultural and intellectual heritage. May your days ahead be filled with health, joy and fulfillment,” said the president. (NAN)