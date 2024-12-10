Customs takes anti-smuggling campaign to primary school

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi Area Command, has sensitised 1,713 pupils at the Gwandu Emirate Primary School to the dangers of smuggling counterfeit goods into the country.

The Customs Area Comptroller, Mr Iheanacho Ernest-Ojike, who was on charity visit in the schools, in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, said the aim of the visit was to sensitise the pupils for them to imbibe anti-smuggling values.

“I am here for charity visit, to see how you are doing and educate you on the critical role of customs operations in safeguarding Nigeria’s economy.

“We also want to sensitise you to evils of smuggling illegal goods into our country for you to imbibe the habits of detesting evil, for you to grow as good ambassadors and become ethically cultured future leaders.

“As young children as you are, you can play your part by reporting societal vices to your parents, who in turn will investigate the genuineness of your reportage for onward dissemination of same to the appropriate authority for us to have safe and secured society that you can grow in peace and tranquility,” he said.

Ernest-Ojike also educated the pupils on how revenue generated through legitimate customs activities would contribute to national development, funding essential services and infrastructure.

“One of the fundamental thrusts of this administration is collaboration: It is on that spirit that we are reaching out to children. When you catch them young, they will imbibe the virtues that will make them very responsible citizens,” he said.

The area comptroller also emphasised the need for vigilance in addressing the smuggling menace, which not only disrupts economic activities but also posed a threat to national security.

Earlier, the Head Master of the School, Malam Aminu Sani, commended the area comptroller for his dedication to community engagement.

“This reflects a deep understanding of community relations and social responsibility in the state,” he said.

Sani praised the NCS for the initiative to educate the younger generation, describing such efforts as vital for long-term societal growth and security.

On his part, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Ilyasu-Bashar, represented by ‘Galadiman Gwandu’, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashar, commended the NCS for their efforts in the distribution of instructional materials and food for the pupils in the school. (NAN)