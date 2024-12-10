Ogun Area 1 Command gets new Customs boss

By Ige Adekunle

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command says its newly-deployed Area Comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, has resumed at the Command Headquarters in Idiroko, Ogun.

The outgoing Area Comptroller, James Ojo, made this known during the handing-over ceremony on Tuesday in Idiroko.

Ojo expressed his gratitude, pride and humility to the officers and men of the command as he retired and formally handed over the mantle of leadership of the command to the new area comptroller.

“Under my watch, the command not

only enforced the mandate of revenue generation, border security, and trade facilitation but also made strides in building stronger collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders.

“Also, together we have intercepted illicit goods, curbed smuggling and facilitated legitimate trade,” he noted.

The outgoing controller said that their collective efforts had positioned the Ogun Area 1 Command, as a key player in Nigeria’s economic and security architecture.

Ojo lauded the command’s officers and men for their cooperation and support, saying it had helped in achieving a remarkable milestone.

He implored the officers and men of the command to also give unwavering cooperation to the new area comptroller, so he could also succeed.

Ojo commended the Comptroller -General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, for the trust reposed in him and for providing the support that enabled the command succeeded.

In his remarks, newly-deployed Controller Shuaibu applauded the outgoing controller for leaving a legacy of resilience, collaboration and notable achievements.

He reiterated his commitment to prioritising teamwork, innovation and discipline in all of the Command’s activities.

“I call upon every officers and stakeholders in the command to join me in this renewed effort as the task ahead is daunting but with unity, dedication and the grace of God, we can surmount every challenges,” he said.

Shuaibu promised to maintain and strengthen collaboration with sister agencies to ensure border security and facilitate legitimate trade. (NAN)