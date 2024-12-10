Aiyedatiwa reiterates commitment to honour sacrifices of armed forces

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces to the growth of the nation.

By Segun Giwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces to the growth of the nation.

Aiyedatiwa stated this during the inaguration of the Emblem Appeal Fund for the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, on Tuesday in Akure.

The governor said his administration would continue to support the widows of the heroes past through his various intervention and also announced increased donation by the state to the Nigerian Legion in the state.

The governor described the emblem as a symbol of gratitude and a pledge to support those who had served the nation.

“As we wear this emblem with pride and reverence, let us remember the fallen, honour the living and support those who continue to serve.

” Let us strive to build a society that is worthy of the sacrifices made by our veterans, a society that upholds the values of freedom, justice and democracy for which they have fought so valiantly.

“We must also carry the spirit of remembrance and gratitude with us as we go forth from this gathering.

“Let us never forget the debt we owe to our veterans and let us always strive to honour their legacy in all that we do.

“It is on this note that I launch the sales of Emblem with a state donation of four million Naira (N4m) to the glory of God and benefit of mankind,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also emphasised the importance of collective contributions to the appeal fund, urging corporate organisations, government institutions, and individuals to make generous donations.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Lola Fagbemi, expressed gratitude to Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support for the initiatives aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families.

Fagbemi emphasised the significance of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, describing it as an opportunity to honor the sacrifices of military personnel who laid down their lives for the nation.

Also in his address, the Chairm

an of the Nigerian Legion, Ondo State Chapter, retired Col. Olu Apata, applauded the state government for its continued commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

Apata described the emblem as a symbol of patriotism and unity, urging citizens to wear it with pride as a mark of respect for the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.(NAN)