COAS awards N500,000 scholarship to LASU student 

By Oladapo Udom

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has awarded a N500,000 scholarship to Mariam Olayiwola, a first-year Physiology student at the Lagos State University (LASU).

This award is part of the COAS Special Scholarship Scheme for Indigent Students, launched in 2024 by the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, the gesture is the COAS’s Special Scholarship Scheme to support deserving students like Mariam in achieving their academic goals.

Mijinyawa presented the scholarship cheque to the beneficiary on behalf of the COAS and congratulated the recipient for her hard work and academic achievements.

“I encourage you to continue to work hard for more accolades. Your performance will serve as an inspiration to your peers and siblings,” he said.

In the statement, the GOC underscored the Army’s goal to support community welfare and create opportunities for young Nigerians with high potential.

Mijinyawa said that the scholarship would cover Mariam’s tuition fees and other expenses, easing the financial burden on her family.

According to the statement, the scholarship programme was initiated by the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as part of the Army’s vision of fostering educational development and contributing positively to society.

It also highlighted the Nigerian Army’s commitment to supporting education and empowering young individuals to achieve their academic goals. (NAN)