A’Ibom: Police sensitise stakeholders to accept third party insurance policy

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has commenced sensitisation campaign to ensure public compliance with the directive on vehicle owners to obtain third party insurance.

By Isaiah Eka

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, said in Uyo on Tuesday that the campaign would deepen public understanding and acceptance of the policy.

“The policy is in line with Section 68 of the Insurance Act, and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance Act.

“It is a lawful thing to do, let us take the message to our people to obtain a third party insurance in order to avoid being caught by the law,” he said.

He said that the police in Akwa Ibom was fully ready to enforce the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The police official said that the third party insurance was a compulsory legal requirement for all vehicle owners to operate their vehicles on public roads.

Azare said that the enforcement which would commence on Feb. 1, would protect road users, and promote compliance with traffic laws.

He said that any vehicle found without valid third-party insurance certificate, would be seized and taken to the nearest police station.

“Such vehicle will only be released upon the presentation of valid insurance documents,” he said.

Azare warned officers that would participate in the enforcement to avoid unprofessional conducts, particularly extortion.

Also speaking, Mr Edward Odiete, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom, urged vehicle owners to update their vehicle papers, especially third party insurance certificates.

“Third party insurance has been in existence for a long time. It is a necessary document that vehicle owners should have.

“We are going to collaborate with the police to enforce compliance effective Feb 1. Vehicle owners are urged to obtain the document only from genuine insurance companies,” he said.(NAN)